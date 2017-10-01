Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Snags touchdown Sunday
Fournette rushed for 86 yards on 24 carries and added 59 yards and a touchdown on four catches in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Jets.
The Jaguars struck first Sunday when Blake Bortles found Fournette on a rollout for a 10-yard score. It was the second time this season that the rookie first-round pick went for over 100 total yards. Fournette is going to get dinged for failing to reach four yards per carry in any of the first four games of the season, but he's also averaged over 23 touches per game and has scored in each contest. Expect Jacksonville to continue to lean on their stud rookie.
