Fournette (ankle) rushed 21 times for 130 yards and one touchdown, while catching both of his targets for an additional eight yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Rams. Fournette also sprained his ankle late in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN 580 Orlando. While he never came back in after leaving with the injury, Fournette was cleared to return and likely would've returned to the field had Jacksonville been in a more competitive position at that juncture.

Jacksonville did its best to give Fournette as many touches as possible in order to hide its ineffective passing game and, despite his team losing, the rookie took advantage of his plentiful opportunities to crank out a third straight game with over 130 total yards. In fact, after a relatively inefficient start to the season, Fournette has now averaged 27 touches and 155.6 total yards while scoring four times in his past three games. However, although he was medically cleared Sunday, don't be surprised if he pops up on Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Jaguars' Week 7 date with the Colts.