Fournette rushed 17 times for 33 yards while catching two of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Chargers.

A well-rested Fournette came in with massive expectations against a porous Los Angeles run defense, but was bottled up throughout. He managed just 21 yards on nine carries without a target in the first half and sat most of the second half with his team abandoning the run. Between getting scratched last week for a violation of team rules and this ugly performance, the standout rookie hasn't done his owners any favors of late.