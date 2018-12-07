Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Stymied in suspension return
Fournette carried 14 times for 36 yards while bringing in two of three targets for five yards in the Jaguars' 30-9 loss to the Titans on Thursday.
Fournette's underwhelming stat line was a microcosm of the type of night it was the for the Jaguars, who couldn't come close to keeping up with the exploits of Derrick Henry and the Titans. The second-year power back's return from suspension was thus a clear disappointment for owners who were counting on him for a much more productive night during what was the opening of the fantasy postseason in some leagues. Fournette and the Jaguars will look to put Thursday behind them when they face the Redskins in a Week 15 interconference battle on Dec. 15.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Returns to team•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Suspension upheld•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Set for Tuesday appeal hearing•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Earns one-game suspension•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Ejected from Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Carries offense in narrow loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...