Fournette carried 14 times for 36 yards while bringing in two of three targets for five yards in the Jaguars' 30-9 loss to the Titans on Thursday.

Fournette's underwhelming stat line was a microcosm of the type of night it was the for the Jaguars, who couldn't come close to keeping up with the exploits of Derrick Henry and the Titans. The second-year power back's return from suspension was thus a clear disappointment for owners who were counting on him for a much more productive night during what was the opening of the fantasy postseason in some leagues. Fournette and the Jaguars will look to put Thursday behind them when they face the Redskins in a Week 15 interconference battle on Dec. 15.