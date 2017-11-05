Fournette is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a violation of a team rule, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

The nature of Fournette's violation isn't known, but he'll sit out a second consecutive game as a result, after an ankle sprain prevented him from suiting up in the Jaguars' previous contest before their Week 8 bye. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chris Ivory will garner the starting nod with Fournette out, but T.J. Yeldon should also receive liberal usage after logging 137 total yards on 11 touches in the Jaguars' Week 7 win over the Colts.