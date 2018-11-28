Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Suspension upheld
Fournette's one-game suspension was upheld Wednesday by independent arbitrator James Thrash. The running back will miss Sunday's game against the Colts before returning to the Jaguars' active roster the following day.
Fournette will be unavailable for the seventh time this season -- and the first for a non-injury-related reason -- after he left the sideline and got involved in a scuffle in the Jaguars' Week 12 loss to the Bills. With Fournette in street clothes this weekend, T.J. Yeldon and Carlos Hyde will pick up most of the available backfield snaps, with Yeldon likely offering the higher fantasy ceiling of the two in PPR formats due to his use on passing downs. Fournette should reclaim his usual high-volume role for the Jaguars' final four games of 2018.
