Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Takes part in Friday's practice
According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Fournette (hamstring) "participated in every drill...during the media viewing portion of (Friday's) practice."
It won't be clear how much work Fournette got in until after Friday's practice comes to a close, but he was able to get in at least some work for the third day in a row. Fournette's injury status for Week 3 will be revealed when the Jaguars release their final injury report of the week around noon ET.
