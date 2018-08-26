Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Tears through Atlanta defense
Fournette took 10 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught each of his three targets for 18 yards in Saturday's preseason win over Atlanta.
Slimmed down to 223 pounds at the start of training camp, Fournette showcased his improved agility on a 21-yard touchdown run in Saturday's game. He's taken 23 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns this preseason, adding five catches for 35 yards on five targets. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant also got some snaps with the first-team offense Saturday, but it was interesting to see Fournette catch a couple passes to convert third downs, after coach Doug Marrone mentioned Tuesday that he's working to get the second-year pro more involved in those situations, per John Oehser of Jaguars.com. Yeldon is still the better bet for regular snaps on passing downs, but it does at least seem it won't be automatic to remove Fournette. The LSU product is headed for a massive workload, with real potential to improve on last year's gaudy mark of 23.4 touches per game.
