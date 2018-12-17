Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Tending to foot injury
Coach Doug Marrone said Fournette is dealing with a foot injury, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Fournette didn't get much usage in the second half of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins. Afterward, he told John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site that an injury wasn't to blame, but instead the team wanted to see what rookie Dave WIlliams could do with a handful of carries. In the end, Fournette will land on the injury report this week with a foot injury, which could be related to the issue that plagued him during his first preseason in 2017. If the Jags ultimately decide to limit or rule him out for any portion of the last two games, T.J. Yeldon and Williams likely would receive most of the work out of the backfield, especially if Carlos Hyde is again a healthy scratch.
