Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: To miss second preseason game
Fournette (foot) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Fournette's absence is fairly expected after it was revealed Sunday that he was dealing with a foot problem. The issue prevented the rookie from practicing Monday, and Fournette doesn't figure to take the field again until he's fully healthy. While that will result in him missing his second shot at preseason action, an update on the exact nature of his injury should be worthwhile to look out for. As long as Fournette is sidelined, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon should shoulder the bulk of the Jaguars' backfield duties.
