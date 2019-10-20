Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Tops 100 rushing yards in win
Fournette rushed 29 times for 131 yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bengals.
Expectations were high for Fournette against the league's worst run defense, and he delivered by topping 100 rushing yards for the third time in the last four games while tying his season high in carries. He's been held back by an inability to get into the end zone this season, and that was the case once again for Fournette, who remains stuck on just one touchdown this season. Fournette should remain in a workhorse role when the Jaguars host the Jets in Week 8.
