Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Totals 1,674 scrimmage yards

Fournette (neck/illness) sat out Week 17 and finished the season with 1,152 rushing yards and a 4.3 YPC and 76 catches for 522 yards with three total touchdowns.

The 24-year-old had a productive season and finished sixth in the NFL in scrimmage yards, but the minimal touchdown total -- no one else in the top ten had fewer than eight -- limited what was otherwise elite fantasy output. Fournette is set to enter the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract, but the Jaguars will need to decide in the spring whether to exercise his fifth-year option for 2021. Overall it was a fantastic rebound season for the third-year running back after a turbulent 2018 campaign, and he enters 2020 with a solid grip on Jacksonville's backfield.