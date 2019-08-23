Fournette rushed for 27 yards on seven carries and added 19 yards on two catches during Thursday's 22-7 loss to Miami.

It was an uneven four series of work for the Jaguars with Nick Foles getting his first snaps at quarterback in game conditions, but the debut portended some nice potential for Fournette. After two seasons of horrid quarterback play and stacked boxes, Foles looks to be able to give Fournette a passing game off to play with. Fournette reportedly worked on his receiving game this offseason after averaging 2.8 receptions per game during his first two seasons. Fournette's biggest play of the game came during Jacksonville's touchdown drive, during which he took a swing pass and bulldozed a defender for a 15-yard gain. Look for the Jaguars to continue to find ways for Fournette to use his power against smaller defenders.