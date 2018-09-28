Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Trending toward game-time decision
Fournette (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Though Fournette was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and then fully Friday, he still profiles as a game-time decisions for the contest. "It's wait and see," Fournette noted Friday. "It's tricky with hamstrings...you feel good one day, then something else happens. It all depends on you and your mindset." Reinforcing the notion that Fournette is not a lock to play this weekend is that coach Doug Marrone called Fournette "50-50" for Sunday's game. In the event that Fournette is limited or out this weekend, T.J. Yeldon would be in line for added opportunities in Week 4.
