Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Trending toward game-time decision
Though coach Doug Marrone has expressed a degree of confidence with regard to Fournette's (hamstring) Week 2 status, he acknowledged that the running back's situation remains a possible game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Patriots, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Fournette, who missed practice for a third consecutive day Friday, was officially listed as questionable on the Jaguars' Week 2 game status report. Normally a full week of missing practice would foreshadow a player's absence, but Fournette has been running, notably on Thursday, when he reportedly ran at a "high level." Marrone went on to note that the Jaguars could test Fournette's hamstring at any point up until Sunday. "Today was more lifting in the morning and working on him," Marrone said of Fournette's Friday activities. "We'll see how he is this afternoon. If he's good this afternoon, we'll test him now. If he's feeling a little sore, we'll wait and test him tomorrow. Or Sunday." If Fournette is unable to go, T.J. Yeldon would head the Jacksonville backfield Sunday, with Corey Grant on hand to serve in a complementary role.
