Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Trending toward Week 2 absence
Though Fournette (hamstring) officially remains a game-time call for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, the Jaguars view him as unlikely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After straining his hamstring in the season-opening win over the Giants, Fournette was unable to practice at any point this week, though the gradual improvement he has made in his recovery over the last few days allowed him to retain a questionable designation heading into the weekend. It appears the Jaguars will wait and see how he looks in pregame warmups before rendering a verdict on his fate, but the team is reportedly cognizant of the risk involved with letting him play Sunday and potentially having him worsen the injury. The Jaguars' decision to promote running back Brandon Wilds from the practice squad Saturday offers further evidence that the team is skeptical of Fournette being available in Week 2, likely leaving T.J. Yeldon in line to serve as the team's lead back. Corey Grant should also see added work in the backfield after logging only six offensive snaps in the opener.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Trending toward game-time decision•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Listed as questionable•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Labels status as 'game-time decision'•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not expected to practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: May not practice this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury reaction: Freeman sidelined
With Devonta Freeman sidelined, the Falcons will turn to Tevin Coleman in a featured role....
-
Fantasy Fallout: Browns release Gordon
Browns GM John Dorsey says "we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...