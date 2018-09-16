Though Fournette (hamstring) officially remains a game-time call for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, the Jaguars view him as unlikely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After straining his hamstring in the season-opening win over the Giants, Fournette was unable to practice at any point this week, though the gradual improvement he has made in his recovery over the last few days allowed him to retain a questionable designation heading into the weekend. It appears the Jaguars will wait and see how he looks in pregame warmups before rendering a verdict on his fate, but the team is reportedly cognizant of the risk involved with letting him play Sunday and potentially having him worsen the injury. The Jaguars' decision to promote running back Brandon Wilds from the practice squad Saturday offers further evidence that the team is skeptical of Fournette being available in Week 2, likely leaving T.J. Yeldon in line to serve as the team's lead back. Corey Grant should also see added work in the backfield after logging only six offensive snaps in the opener.