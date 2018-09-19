Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Turns in limited practice Wednesday
Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Fournette missed Week 2's win over the Patriots, but John Reid of The Florida Times-Union noted encouragingly that the running back moved well in individual drills in his return to the practice field Wednesday. Meanwhile, QB Blake Bortles relayed that Fournette "looked good. Just watching him, it looked like he was Leonard. He was flying around, making some good plays. He got some touches and looked good." More on the running back's status no later than Thursday, but he's trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Titans approaches.
