Fournette rushed 28 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns while adding a three-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 30-9 win at Pittsburgh.

Fournette still hasn't been kept out of the end zone in an NFL game, with five rushing touchdowns and a receiving score through five weeks. Despite Blake Bortles' inconsistency under center, Fournette has emerged as a dependable fantasy contributor thanks to his heavy usage, especially in the red zone. Thanks to a 90-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, the rookie fourth overall pick's yards-per-carry average is up to a respectable 4.3.