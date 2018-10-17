Fournette (hamstring) isn't expected to practice Wednesday.

Coach Doug Marrone had expressed optimism that Fournette would be able to shake off the hamstring injury and play Sunday against the Texans, but the running back's continued absence for the first practice of the week doesn't portend well for his eventual status. Fournette will have two more practice days to prove his condition has improved enough to play in Week 7, but T.J. Yeldon (foot/ankle) tentatively looks on track to head the Jacksonville backfield for at least one more game.

