Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Uncertain for Sunday in Indy
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that he doesn't want to speculate on Fournette's (ankle) availability for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports. "I think we'll see; I don't try to get into that," Marrone said. "[Fournette] was ready to go back into the [Week 6 game against the Rams], but there's a lot of adrenaline that goes into that -- that you're able to do that. We just have to wait and see until the following week."
Fournette was cleared to return after injuring his ankle early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Los Angeles, but the team opted to roll with Chris Ivory while forced into hurry-up mode and trailing by two scores. Marrone's comments suggest that Fournette dealt with some swelling after the contest, which would explain why the rookie was held out of Wednesday's practice, despite technically being available for the end of Sunday's loss. Ivory has already established himself as a fixture on passing downs, and he could add a big chunk of the early down snaps to his ledger if Fournette is absent or limited Sunday against the Colts. T.J. Yeldon has been inactive all season, while Corey Grant has seen just nine carries and three targets.
