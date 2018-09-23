Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Unlikely to play Sunday
Fournette (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is considered unlikely to play in the contest, league sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Schefter had previously reported late Saturday that Fournette was expected to be available in Week 3, but the Jaguars apparently had a change of heart overnight and intend to play it safe with their star running back for the second straight contest. T.J. Yeldon (ankle), meanwhile, is in line to suit up Sunday, according to Schefter, so he'll likely handle the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield. Corey Grant will also see an enhanced role on offense with Fournette sidelined.
