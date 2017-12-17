Fournette (quadriceps) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

With a postseason berth in sight, the Jaguars appear poised to give Fournette the day off due to an ailing quadriceps, which didn't allow him to practice this week. The development isn't an appealing one for owners in the midst of the fantasy playoffs, but reserve running backs Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant have proved effective at certain junctures of the season. Among the trio, Yeldon may be the best bet to perform with 27 offensive touches over the last five games versus 20 for Ivory.