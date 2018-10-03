Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Unlikely to practice Wednesday
Fournette (hamstring) isn't expected to participate in Wednesday's practice.
Fournette's projected absence for the Jaguars' first session of the week wouldn't come as a surprise after he returned from a two-game absence to start at running back in Sunday's win over the Jets, logging just 24 offensive snaps before departing after aggravating a hamstring injury. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Fournette is likely a "long shot" to suit up in Week 5 in Kansas City, but the Jaguars will presumably wait and see what he's able to do during practices Thursday and Friday before rendering a decision on his availability. If Fournette ends up missing his third game of the season, T.J. Yeldon would likely fill as the Jaguars' primary rusher, with third stringer Corey Grant also benefiting from an enhanced role.
