Fournette (hamstring) isn't expected to participate in Wednesday's practice.

Fournette's projected absence for the Jaguars' first session of the week wouldn't come as a surprise after he returned from a two-game absence to start at running back in Sunday's win over the Jets, logging just 24 offensive snaps before departing after aggravating a hamstring injury. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Fournette is likely a "long shot" to suit up in Week 5 in Kansas City, but the Jaguars will presumably wait and see what he's able to do during practices Thursday and Friday before rendering a decision on his availability. If Fournette ends up missing his third game of the season, T.J. Yeldon would likely fill as the Jaguars' primary rusher, with third stringer Corey Grant also benefiting from an enhanced role.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • bortles-use.jpg

    Stream Bortles and McDonald

    Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...

  • marquise-goodwin.jpg

    Week 5 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • leveon-bell-steelers.jpg

    Week 5 Trade Values

    Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...