Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Week 7 status up in air
Coach Doug Marrone hopes Fournette (hamstring) will be available for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
This is merely rehashing what Marrone told DiRocco on Friday: "There's a chance those guys'll [also cornerback D.J. Hayden] be able to play [Week 7]." Fournette has suited up just twice this season, averaging 3.6 YPC on his 20 rushes while gathering all four targets for 19 yards. In Fournette's stead this past Sunday at Dallas, T.J. Yeldon earned the most offensive snaps (31 of 48) among Jaguars running backs, with newcomer Jamaal Charles handling the remaining 17. The touches among the two were similarly distributed, with Yeldon getting 11 versus Charles' six.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Out Sunday, but has chance to play in Week 7•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Remains out, but present Friday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Remains sidelined•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Officially out for Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not slated to practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Likely out another week at minimum•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6