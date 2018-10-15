Coach Doug Marrone hopes Fournette (hamstring) will be available for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

This is merely rehashing what Marrone told DiRocco on Friday: "There's a chance those guys'll [also cornerback D.J. Hayden] be able to play [Week 7]." Fournette has suited up just twice this season, averaging 3.6 YPC on his 20 rushes while gathering all four targets for 19 yards. In Fournette's stead this past Sunday at Dallas, T.J. Yeldon earned the most offensive snaps (31 of 48) among Jaguars running backs, with newcomer Jamaal Charles handling the remaining 17. The touches among the two were similarly distributed, with Yeldon getting 11 versus Charles' six.