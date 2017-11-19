Fournette (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Fournette was listed as questionable after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and no participation Friday, and while he may be able to play Sunday, he is certainly not going to be 100 percent and may be a risky option for fantasy purposes. Given the issues, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon could still see a limited increase in workload.