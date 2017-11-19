Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Will be active against Cleveland
Fournette (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Fournette was listed as questionable after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and no participation Friday, and while he may be able to play Sunday, he is certainly not going to be 100 percent and may be a risky option for fantasy purposes. Given the issues, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon could still see a limited increase in workload.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Optimism for availability growing•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Questionable Sunday after missing practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not practicing Friday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Puts in limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Back on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Struggles in overtime win•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...