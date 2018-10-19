Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Will miss another game
Fournette (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Fournette will thus target a potential return to action in Week 8 against the Eagles, but in his continued absence this weekend, T.J. Yeldon (foot/ankle) is in line to head the Jacksonville backfield, with Jamaal Charles on hand to work in a complementary role.
