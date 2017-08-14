Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Will miss second preseason game
Fournette (foot) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fournette's absence was expected after it was revealed Sunday that he was dealing with a foot problem. The issue prevented the rookie from practicing Monday, and Fournette isn't expected to take the field again until he's fully healthy. While that will result in him missing his second shot at preseason action, an update on the exact nature of his injury should be worth tracking. As long as Fournette is sidelined, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon should shoulder the bulk of the Jaguars' backfield duties.
