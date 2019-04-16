Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Won't be punished by team
Coach Doug Marrone said Fournette won't face any team discipline for his recent arrest, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Given that he was arrested for an unpaid speeding ticket, Fournette never figured to face discipline from the Jaguars or the NFL. Still, it isn't the best look for a player who seems to be on thin ice after a tumultuous 2018 campaign marked by injuries, weight gain, inefficient running (3.3 YPC) and a one-game suspension for an on-field brawl. The Jaguars used the suspension as justification to void the remaining guarantees in Fournette's rookie contract, but they've also made it a point to say he still has a future with the team. Jacksonville's offseason moves support that notion, as the depth chart behind Fournette contains Alfred Blue, Benny Cunningham, Dave Williams and Thomas Rawls -- not the most inspiring group. Of course, the Fournette trade rumors would regain steam in a hurry if the Jaguars were to use an early pick on a running back in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old reportedly dropped some weight in the offseason and should be back around 220-230 pounds ahead of his third NFL campaign.
