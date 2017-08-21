Fournette (foot) has been ruled out of Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Fournette has been parked on the sidelines since surfacing with a foot problem after Jacksonville's preseason opener. While the tailback is optimistic about his Week 1 availability, little news regarding the specifics of his injury has been released. With T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) also ruled out of Thursday's dress rehearsal, Chris Ivory figures to lead the Jags' rushing attack, with Corey Grant working as the team's second-string option.