Fournette (hamstring) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Giants, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Fournette went down in the first half with a hamstring injury, which was deemed severe enough to sideline him for the rest of the Jaguars' regular-season opener. If Sunday's backfield usage is any indication, T.J. Yeldon (10 touches at the start of the fourth quarter) would be the desired handcuff over Corey Grant (one touch) in the event Fournette misses time.