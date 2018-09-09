Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Won't return Sunday
Fournette (hamstring) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Giants, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Fournette went down in the first half with a hamstring injury, which was deemed severe enough to sideline him for the rest of the Jaguars' regular-season opener. If Sunday's backfield usage is any indication, T.J. Yeldon (10 touches at the start of the fourth quarter) would be the desired handcuff over Corey Grant (one touch) in the event Fournette misses time.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Tears through Atlanta defense•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Finds end zone in preseason debut•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Down to 223 pounds•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Heading into camp down 11 pounds•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Gets help in offseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...