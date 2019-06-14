Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Working on receiving skills
Fournette reported to mandatory minicamp in good shape and looked comfortable catching passes, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Fournette joined the Jaguars for the early portion of their offseason program but then skipped some voluntary OTA sessions in May. His conditioning became a major issue last season when he put on weight while recovering from a hamstring injury. In addition to helping with stamina, Fournette's slimmer physique should make him more useful as a pass catcher. He isn't typically thought of as a three-down back, but it's reasonable that Fournette could have a chance to handle that role given the unimpressive depth chart behind him -- Alfred Blue, Benny Cunningham, Thomas Rawls and fifth-round rookie Ryquell Armstead (hamstring). Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles recently discussed how new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo puts a heavy emphasis on using running backs in the passing game.
