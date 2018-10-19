Fournette (hamstring) worked on the side during the media-viewing portion of Friday's practice, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

The Jaguars were optimistic about Fournette's chances of returning to action this week, but unless he gets some work in behind the scenes he will not have practiced all week, which will make it a long shot for him to return to action Sunday against the Texans. The Jaguars will provide more details regarding Fournette's status -- and that of backup T.J. Yeldon, who is dealing with an ankle injury -- when Friday's practice comes to a close.