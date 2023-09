Taylor (undisclosed) was reinstated from the reserve-suspended list and subsequently reverted to IR on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Taylor was handed a two-game suspension by the league for undisclosed reasons Sept. 13, and he's now served out that time. However, the tight end immediately reverted to injured reserve, where he had been placed in mid-July. Consequently, Taylor won't play in 2023.