Wester agreed to a deal with the Jaguars on Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Wester was also talking to the Falcons before deciding to head over to Jacksonville. The Missouri Western product spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers -- primarily as a backup for both tackle positions last season -- but wasn't tendered and became an unrestricted free agent March 3.

