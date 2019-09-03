Wester (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to the Jaguars' injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Wester went unclaimed on waivers after being waived/injured over the weekend. He'll miss the rest of the season unless he agrees to an injury settlement with the team.

