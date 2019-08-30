Jaguars' Leonard Wester: Returns from injury
Wester (undisclosed) played 49 offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons.
Wester had the unspecified injury crop up over the weekend, but he was able to see a significant snap count in preseason finale.
