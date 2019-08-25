Wester could miss multiple practices while dealing with an undisclosed injury, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Wester picked up the injury, but as evidenced by this news, he could also be held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons due to the injury. With Wester sidelined, that opens the door for fellow lineman Josh Wells to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

