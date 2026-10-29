Allen (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday.

Allen wasn't listed on the Jaguars' practice report Wednesday, thus he likely picked up the hamstring issue during practice following the team's Week 7 bye. It's unclear how serious the issue is, so the second-year running back's practice participation level Friday should provide clarity about his likelihood of suiting up in Week 8 against Indianapolis. Allen has handled only one carry through six contests, so an absence would primarily affect Jacksonville's special-teams unit.