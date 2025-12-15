Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: Five touches in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen carried four times for 11 yards, caught his lone target for five yards and returned one kickoff for 50 yards during Sunday's 48-20 win against the Jets.
The rookie seventh-round pick played 18 offensive snaps, with most of his touches coming with Jacksonville leading comfortably during the fourth quarter. Allen continues to see sporadic playing time as a passing-down back but has received more than two offensive touches in just two games this season.
