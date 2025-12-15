default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Allen carried four times for 11 yards, caught his lone target for five yards and returned one kickoff for 50 yards during Sunday's 48-20 win against the Jets.

The rookie seventh-round pick played 18 offensive snaps, with most of his touches coming with Jacksonville leading comfortably during the fourth quarter. Allen continues to see sporadic playing time as a passing-down back but has received more than two offensive touches in just two games this season.

More News