Allen rushed four times for 10 yards and returned three kickoffs for 73 yards during Sunday's 34-20 win against the Broncos.

The rookie seventh-round pick stepped into the No. 2 backfield role with Bhayful Tuten (finger) sidelined, and Allen played 21 of 70 offensive snaps. Starter Travis Etienne dominated the backfield work with 20 touches, and that's a trend that's likely to continue during the final two weeks of the regular season, with Allen working as the primary backup as long as Tuten is out.