Allen rushed eight times for 36 yards and returned two kickoffs for 55 yards during Sunday's 35-6 win against the Chargers.

Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) combined for 34 carries, with Allen stepping in for mop-up duty on the final drive of the blowout victory. Allen has played double-digit snaps in all but one game this season, but Sunday's contest was the first time he received more than two offensive touches. The rookie seventh-round pick could move up to No. 2 on the depth chart if Tuten is forced to miss some time, but Allen still wouldn't be likely to see much meaningful action if Etienne remains healthy.