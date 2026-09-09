Allen (soft-tissue injury) was present for Wednesday's practice but appeared to be a non-participant, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Allen wasn't wearing pads during the portion of the session that was open to the media, so he looks like he'll be limited to rehab work during the Jaguars' first official practice of the regular season. Earlier Wednesday, head coach Liam Coen suggested that Allen was trending toward a game-time decision for Sunday's season opener versus the Browns. The 22-year-old running back will likely need to upgrade to full practice participation by Friday to have a realistic shot at playing this weekend.