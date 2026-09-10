Allen (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Allen missed the second half of training camp due to what the Jaguars had previously labeled as a soft-tissue injury before he was listed with a hip issue when the team released its first Week 1 injury report Wednesday. The 22-year-old remained sidelined for Wednesday's practice, but he was able to go through individual drills during the open portion of Thursday's session, per Rachel Phillips of First Coast News. Allen's level of activity was enough for him to get upgraded to limited participation, but he may still need to put in a full practice Friday to have a realistic shot at playing in Sunday's season opener versus the Browns. When available, Allen projects to serve as the Jaguars' top passing-down back, though Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez will both be prioritized ahead of him on the ground.