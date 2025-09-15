Allen rushed twice for 13 yards during Jacksonville's 31-27 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Allen took a step back to fellow rookie Bhayshul Tuten (eight carries for 42 yards, two catches for 32 yards and a score) in Week 2 after having handled more snaps than him Week 1. In the wake of Jacksonville trading Tank Bigsby, Tuten looks entrenched as the No. 2 man behind Travis Etienne, with Allen having lost out on the backup competition but still facing opportunities for change-of-pace touches as the No. 3 man. The rookie seventh-round pick will work to keep making the most of his depth role Week 3 against the Texans.