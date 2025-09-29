Allen caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the 49ers.

The rookie running back from Syracuse now hasn't received a carry in consecutive weeks, despite playing 32 offensive snaps during that span. Allen played fewer offensive snaps than backfield mates Bhayshul Tuten (18) and Travis Etienne (39) in Sunday's win, suggesting he currently remains the No. 3 RB in Jacksonville. The 21-year-old is likely to remain involved in Jacksonville's offense ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs, playing primarily on passing downs.