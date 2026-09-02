Coach Liam Coen suggested Allen (undisclosed) could be a game-time decision for Week 1 against the Browns, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Coen said he'd be "pleasantly surprised" if Allen plays Sunday, Sept. 13 against Cleveland, so it sounds like the running back could be on the wrong side of a questionable tag. If Allen is unable to play, Chris Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten (illness) would likely soak up the couple handfuls of snaps Allen would in line to play. Allen has extremely minimal fantasy appeal, even in the deepest of leagues.