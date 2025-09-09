Allen carried once for seven yards and caught his lone target for four yards during Sunday's 26-10 win against the Panthers.

The rookie seventh-round pick received both his touches during the first half and played just nine offensive snaps in his professional debut. Allen played a few more snaps than fellow rookie Bhayshul Tuten, but the specifics are a bit of a moot point after the Jaguars traded No. 2 tailback Tank Bigsby to the Eagles on Monday. Travis Etienne is entrenched as the starter, but it appears Allen and Tuten will now compete for the backup job as the only other running backs currently on the roster.