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Jaguars' LeQuint Allen: More targets on tap in Year 2?

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Allen has seen an uptick in pass-catching opportunities during training camp, which could lead to an expanded receiving role during the regular season, Josh Shipley of SI.com reports.

Allen excelled in pass protection as a rookie, but the 2025 seventh-round pick saw only 23 rushing attempts and 11 targets during the 2025 regular season. He was a productive pass catcher at Syracuse, notching 64 receptions in 2024. Allen could be ticketed for the majority of opportunities in passing situations while Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez split early-down work.

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