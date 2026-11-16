Allen went without a carry or target while playing 12 of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 40-23 win over the Titans.

As a rookie seventh-round pick last season, Allen carved out a fairly consistent role as a third-down specialist, but he's struggled to earn the same level of playing time in Year 2. With Bhayshul Tuten earning more trust on passing downs and with Chris Rodriguez and Ameer Abdullah also on hand as complementary options, Allen hasn't topped a 20 percent snap share in any of the Jaguars' first nine games. Altogether, Allen has logged just one carry (for one yard) to go with two receptions for nine yards on eight targets.