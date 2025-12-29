Allen returned two kickoffs for 58 yards and rushed once for three yards during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Colts.

The 2025 seventh-round pick operated as the Jaguars' No. 2 running back for the second consecutive week while Bhayshul Tuten (finger) was sidelined during Sunday's win. However, this didn't translate to an increase in production, as Allen received just one offensive touch. Through 16 appearances this season, Allen has rushed 23 times for 94 yards and caught 10 of 11 targets for 54 yards. Additionally, he's recorded 617 kick-return yards. Expect the rookie to continue serving as one of Jacksonville's top kick returners in the Week 18 matchup against the Titans.